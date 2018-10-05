Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 10 to September 12.

September 10:

Eric Walton, 50, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Park Road, Bexhill, on July 3. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Wilton Road, Bexhill on July 28 and pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 18. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 10 and remanded in custody.

Rochelle Lee, 31, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing five bottles of alcohol worth £76 from Co-op at Battle on May 19. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £76 compensation.

September 11:

Darren Freeman, 45, of no fixed address, was found guilty of being in possession of a lock-knife. The offence took place at Western Road, Bexhill, on April 11. He was also found guilty of damaging fridge and freezer food items, worth £5,116 at Co-op in Western Road, Bexhill, on April 7. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by an earlier court for being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence and the fact that it involved a further offence of a bladed article.

September 12:

Alan Edwards, 66, of Quarry Hill, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances to pension credit in that he already received three occupational pensions from Greenalls Group, Buckinghamshire County Council and East Sussex County Council. The offence took place between September 2013 and July 2017. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Sloat, 28, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Ingrams Avenue, Bexhill, on August 25. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for an offence of harassment. He was fined a total of £600.

Ben Thornton, 31, of Hastings Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A6 on the Ridge, at Hastings, on August 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £40 and banned from driving for 13 months.

Kimane Dunn, 32, of Redlands Lane, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to stealing meat, of an unknown value from Jempsons at Battle on April 27. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £40 compensation.

Jacob Stanley, 19, of Udimore Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to taking a black Mazda car at Rye, on August 28, without the owner’s consent. He also pleaded guilty to entering a house as a trespasser, in Udimore Road, Rye, and stealing car keys and bank cards on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Combe Valley Way, St Leonards and to driving with no insurance. He pleaded guilty to dishonestly using a cashpoint card at Tesco in Ashford on August 28. Sentencing was adjourned until October 5 for reports to be prepared.