Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 31 - 10.

August 31:

Anthony Nock, 48, of Earl Street, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to endangering the safety of people travelling on the railway by throwing a cushion, two chairs and a table onto live railway tracks. The offence took place at Hastings on June 17. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of being drunk and disorderly. The court made a community order and fined him £30.

September 5:

Glen Harris, 33, of Celendine Drive, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on August 20. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on August 19. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 3 and released on unconditional bail.

Eddie Swinburne, 31, of Lower Park Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Carlisle parade, Hastings on April 28 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Calvin Granger, 22, of Keibs Way, Southwark, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, with intent to supply at Hastings on April 1. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin, at Hastings on the same date, with intent to supply. He was committed to Lewes crown Court for sentencing on October 3 and released on unconditional bail.

September 7:

Lorraine Croft, 49, of Western Road, St Leonards, has been banned from keeping animals for life after pleading guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act. She pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two Shih Tzu dogs by failing to investigate and address problems with their teeth. She also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu dog called Elliot by failing to investigate and address a problem with its leg and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu called Missy by failing to provide adequate veterinary care and attention for a problem with its eye. In addition, she pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of animals she was caring for were met, by failing to provide adequate routine husbandry such as grooming, nail clipping and flea treatment. The offences took place at St Leonards, between October 24 last year and January 24. As well as the life ban on owning animals, or participating in keeping them, the court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

September 10:

Oliver O’Brien, 32, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Heathfield on September 23 and October 17 last year. He was also found guilty of causing £80 damage to an Apple phone, a £100 damage to a mirror and destroying a glass, belonging to the victim. The offences took place at Heathfield between September 23 last year and January 14 this year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 28, for pre-sentence reports to be prepared, with magistrates saying they were keeping all sentencing options open. He was remanded in custody.

See also: Woman banned from keeping animals for life after mistreating two dogs

See also Man endangers lives by throwing furniture on rail line