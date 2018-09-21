Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 29 - September 4

August 29:

Michael Milburn, 20, of Whitelands Avenue, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover on Marina, St Leonards, on August 12, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further six months.

Daniel Willard, 37, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on the A27 Polegate by-pass on August 13, while three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 106 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

August 30:

Robert Kane, 57, of Edmund Road, Hastings, was found guilty of being in charge of a silver Mitsubishi Mirage, at Edmund Road, on June 15, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 129 microgrammes of alcohol. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £360 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for one year.

Melissa Leigh, 46, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Battle on October 12 last year. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs.

October 3:

Noah Cooper, of Winding Street, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette outside Sainsbury’s Local, Devonshire Road, and leaving it there on February 6. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kumar Darvar, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette on Station Approach, Hastings on February 22. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Matthew Jasper, of Woodville Road, Bexhill, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette at Plaza Health Centre, Hastings, on February 23. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Graham Jones, of Dean Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette outside Costa Coffee at Station Approach, Hastings, on February 6. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kimberley Jones, of Darvel Down, Netherfield, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette at South Terrace, Hastings, on February 23. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Steve Knight, of Carsibrooke Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette at Warrior Square train station, St Leonards, on February 16. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Michelle Lelliot, of Ravine Close, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 in costs for dropping a cigarette at Station Approach, Hastings, on February 22. The verdict was proved in her absence.

September 4:

Michael Jackson, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. The offence took place at Earl Street, Hastings, on July 18. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, on August 8 and to assaulting a police officer on the same date. In addition, he pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, on July 10. Sentencing was adjourned until September 4 and he was remanded in custody.