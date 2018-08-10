Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court forJuly 18 - July 25.

July 18:

Eduardo Vidal, 44, of The Old Orchard, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat car on Etchingham High Street, on February 11, while nearly twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Robert Fuller, 30, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 3. He was fined £120.

Mark Lewis, 38, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing prescription sun glasses and loose change to the value of £180. The offence took place at Bexhill on May 30. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a purse and bank cards, to the value of £250 at Bexhill on May 27 and to fraudulently using a bank card on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing a Tom Tom Sat Nav, sunglasses and a bomber jacket, worth £258, from Bexhill on May 30 and to handling a stolen Sat Nav on June 6. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was ‘a spree of drug-related thefts from vehicles aggravated by previous convictions’. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £716 in compensation.

Ryan Stuart, 18, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a television and a Playstation 3 game console, worth £1,400. The offence took place at Warrior Square, St Leonards, on March 4. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £1,400 compensation.

Lennox Burtoo, 23, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £300 damage to a bin belong to Hastings Pier Charity. The offence took place on the pier on May 30. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Andrew Mirabita, 49, of Tilebarn Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 4. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

July 19:

Shirwan Jabar, 29, of St Alphege Road, London, pleaded guilty to four charges of being in possession of and selling thousands of packets of counterfeit cigarettes. The offences took place at Ryan’s Mini market, St Leonards, on September 4 last year. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and ordered the fake cigarettes to be destroyed. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the volume of cigarettes involved and the risk posed to the public from using fake cigarettes.

July 25:

Jack Baker, 29, of Telham Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Frederick Road, Hastings on July 7 while three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 107 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for two years.

Luke Baker, 30, of Digdog Lane, Frittenden, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Frederick Road, Hastings, on July 7 with no insurance or licence. He was fined £150 and his driving record was endorsed with eight penalty points.