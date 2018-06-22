Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 23.- May 30.

May 23:

Jamie Fish, 33, of Kinver Lane, Pensham, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to damaging a catflap. The offence took place at Burry Road, St Leonards, on May 3. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £15 in compensation.

Mark Joslyn, 35, of Moor Lane, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a silver Mercedes vehicle on Parker Road, Hastings, on Monday May 8, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 17 months. He also indicated being in possession of 4.5 grams of cocaine, at Eastbourne, on May 7. He was fined £200.

Amy Lingard, 35, of Rye Road, Cranbrook, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a VW vehicle on St James Road, Hastings, on May 5, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 110 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. She was banned from driving for 40 months.

Frederico Del Gaudio, 29, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to charges of driving a Ford Fiesta on Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, on February, with cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Melvyn Jones, 53, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Juke vehicle on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on May 9, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £110 and banned from driving for 13 months.

Carl Stocker, 27, of Copperfield Gardens, Brentwood, Essex, was found guilty of driving a Ford Fiesta on Littleridge Avenue, St Leonards, on April 24, with no insurance of licence. He was fined a total of £880. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Eleanor Mountain, 31, of Mount Idol View, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £202.62 damage to a Seat car at Bexhill on August 9 last year. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £202.62 compensation.

James Barrie, 28, of Hythe Road, Dymchurch, Kent, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Winchelsea on June 1 last year. He was fined £300.

May 24:

Carole-Anne Baxter, 39, of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol worth £350 from Tesco, at Bexhill, on January 3. She admitted being in breach of a community order made by the court for earlier offences of three charges of theft from Boots, in Bexhill, where more than £500 worth of cosmetics and electrical goods were stolen. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay £350 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offence was aggravated by earlier offences and the breach of community order.

May 30:

Marlon Brickland, 35, of Ward Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, on December 23, last year, with benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £288 and banned from driving for one year.