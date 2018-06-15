Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 21.- May 23.

May 21:

Janes Hallett, 54, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Sussex Coast College, Station Approach, Hastings, on October 6 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kim Hargreaves, 21, of Alexander Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Warrior Square train station on October 31 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Kelly Harris, 29, of The Ridge, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Warrior Square train station on October 2 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Edward Hasaj, 37, of Queens Road, Hastings was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on October 9 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Tracy Holman, 50, of Earl Street, Hastings, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Havelock Road, Hastings, on October 13 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Corbin Jones, of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Norman Road, St Leonards, on October 24 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Lorraine Jones, 53, of Broomgrove Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Devonshire Road, Hastings, on October 3 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Joshua Jupp, 44, of Milward Road, Hastings, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Station Approach, Hastings, on October 11 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Dean Kemp, 39, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Warrior Square train station, St Leonards, on October 11 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Madriene Kratarzyna, 25, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Pelham Place, Hastings, on October 20 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Lorna Lacey, 30, of Albany Road, Bexhill, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Station Approach, Hastings, on October 23 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

William Lawson, 26, of Marina, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Wellington Place, Hastings, on October 10 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kay Pawson, 33, of Harvey Close, St Leonards, was fined £100 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at London Road, St Leonards, on October 24 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

May 23:

Claire Fiddimore, 44, of White Rock Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by sending messages. The offence took place at Icklesham between June 29 2016 and August 9 2017. She also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for harassment. She was fined £450 and the court made another restraining order.