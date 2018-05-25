Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 9 to May 16.

May 9:

Luke Smith, 25, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on April 18. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for animal cruelty, in that he threw a kitten called Luna against a wall and for burglary of a house in Hastings, as well as a previous assault on a woman. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of persistent breach of court orders.

May 10:

A 17-year-old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place, at Western Road, Bexhill, on February 22. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel.

May 14:

Leeroy Shorter, 43, of Deepdene Gardens, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and being in possession of heroin. The offences took place at St Andrew’s Square, Hastings, on February 9. He was found guilty of assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £200 compensation.

A Bexhill teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of three charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Bexhill on August 10, July 16 and June 29 last year. He was also found guilty of repeatedly engaging in behaviour that was controlling and coercive toward his girlfriend in that he isolated her and prevented her from seeing her friends, threatened her, tried to control the amount of food she ate and what she wore and threatened to publish naked photographs of her. He was sentenced to six months in a young offenders institution. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the violence was severe, including kicking, and that he maximised her humiliation. They also issued a restraining order.

May 16:

Danielle Leach, 34, of Sunningdale Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Little Common Road, Bexhill, on April 28. She also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assaulting a police officer at the Conquest Hospital on the same date. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £40 compensation for each assault.

Amanda Piper, 52, of Carleton Road, Poynton, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi TT vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on April 28, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 48 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £80 and banned from friving for one year.

Claire Purfield, 33, of Preston Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a metal baseball bat) in a public place and using it to threaten another person. The offence took place at Glovers Lane, Bexhill, on April 28. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 13 and released on conditional bail.

William Thomson, 24, of School Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, on April 27, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £325 and banned from driving for three years.

Lily Clough, 18, of Cambridge Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on March 21. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)