Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 3 - May 9.

May 3:

Billy Banks-Nash, 39, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to burglary, that he entered a house in Stonefield Road, Hastings, on May 1 and stole four bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne and a clock. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 31.

Emma Sabine, 32, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing food and wine of an unknown value from Sainsburys, at Devonshire Road, Hastings, on February 4. She also indicated a plea of guilty to burglary, that she, together with Billy Banks-Nash, entered a house in Stonefield Road, Hastings, on May 1 and stole four bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne and a clock. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 31.

May 9:

Luke Beck, 25, of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £200 damage to the window of a BMW car. The offence took place at Priory Road, Hastings, on April 24. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Sam Erridge, 25, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £46.90 from Primark, at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on April 21. He also pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and shower gel, worth £15, from Poundland at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, of an unknown value from Primark, at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on April 18. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Leith Mohammed, 34, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on April 23. He also pleaded guilty to stealing two boxes of face cream from Boots, in London Road, St Leonards, on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a two year conditional discharge imposed by an earlier court for an offence of stealing 12 packs of boxer shorts from Peacocks in Hastings. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

Dean McCarthy, 44, of The Broadway, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to stealing two handbags, worth £219.98, from TK Maxx, St Leonards, on December 1 last year. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and fined him £50.

Samantha Muggridge, 24, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at St Leonards on April 19. The court made a community order and she was fined £60 and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Ian Wild, 48, of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £1,500 to an entryphone system belonging to Optivo housing providers. The offence took place at Bexhill on April 23. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Graham Yarwood, 59, of Welton Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat Ibiza car on Tollgate Road, Sedlescombe, on April 20, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 110 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 26 months.

Jessica Yates, 33, of The Ridge, Winchelsea Beach, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris, on Pett Level Road, Pett, on April 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unapaid work and banned her from driving for 23 months.