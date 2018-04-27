Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for April 9 to April 11.

April 11:

Michael Bedwell, 62, of Smith Close, Ninfield, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Ninfield Road, Bexhill, on March 22, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 48 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with a defective tyre on the same date. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for one year.

Ashley Brown, 31, of Molly Huggins Close, Lambeth, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a locking Stanley knife in a public place. The offence took place at Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on March 22. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Frederico Del Gaudio, 29, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Cambridge Road, Hastings, on January 27, with cocaine in his blood stream.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Peter Marsh, 39, of Malvern Way, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 2.2 grams of herbal cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on March 25. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Rachel Muceku, 43, of Portland Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on Bohemia Road, Hastings, on February 4, without due care and attention. She was fined £133 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Carla Parris, 28, of Alford Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Dorset Road, Bexhill, on December 14, last year, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £270 and banned from driving for one year.

Emma Payne, 28, of The Slides, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. The offence took place at Hastings on February 3. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Simon Taylor, 52, of Crowhurst Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on March 24, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Michael Butler, 35, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A259 Marina, on September 28 last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to breaking the speed limit and driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for nine months.

Jack Fletcher, 23, of Oxford Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £580 damage to a Ford Consul vehicle and a second charge of causing £85.45 damage to a Citroen vehicle. The offences took place at St Leonards on April 24 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £440.45 in compensation.

John Roberts, 36, of Ditchling Drive, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order imposed by the court. The offence took place at hastings between December 28 and January 12. He was fined £400.