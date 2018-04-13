Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for March 26 - March 29.

March 26:

A 14-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a golf buggy and causing damage to another vehicle. The offence took place on September 13 last year. He also pleaded guilty to entering Coghurst Park, Hastings, on the same date and stealing alcohol and a power drill. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

A 15-year-old from Hastings, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of two offences of assaulting a female by beating her. The offences took place at Hastings on August 16 last year. The court ordered a warrant for arrest without bail after he failed to appear in answer to bail.

March 28:

Phillip Cattaway, 51, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Church Road, St Leonards, on January 6, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Paulius Gricius, 39, of Havelock Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Proton vehicle at Station Approach, Hastings, on March 13, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 111 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £230 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Christopher Bishop, 39, of Morris Close, Boughton Monchelsea, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to using violence to secure entry to a flat in Woodville Road, Bexhill, on March 9. He was given a one-year conditional discharge. The court also made a restraining order with a condition not to enter Woodville Road.

Thomas Clarkson, 58, of Suffolk Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and a further charge of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hastings on February 21. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the victims.

March 29:

Shanur Rahman, 25, of Horntye Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour, which the court found to be racially aggravated. The offence took place at Hastings on July 9 last year. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £500 in prosecution costs.

James Thorogood, 22, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing a person to fear that violence would be used against him. The offence took place at Bexhill between May 14 and May 29. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of causing a person to fear that violence would be used against her, at Bexhill, between May 20 and May 29. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘persistent threatening and serious threats’. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation for each offence. Magistrates issued an restraining order with a requirement not to contact the victims and banning him from going to Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary in Sidley.

John Griffiths, 89, of Uckfield Community Hospital, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Bexhill between September 16 last year and January 29. He also pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour on numerous occasions, controlling the victim’s movements. The offence took place between December 2015 and January 2018. He was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates also made a restraining order.