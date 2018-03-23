Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for February 26 to March 5.

February 26:

Shaun Colvin, 27, of Thirsk Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Rye on July 16 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Angel Cooper, 18, of Calgary Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on December 16. She was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

March 1:

Robin Garner, 44, of Old London Road, Hastings, was found guilty of five charges of being in breach of a non-molestation order imposed by a family court on March 6 last year, by sending messages, attending the victim’s address and banging on her door and shouting at her. The offences took place at Hastings between September 15 and October 22 last year. He was also found guilty of stalking, involving serious alarm/distress, at Hastings on October 23. He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of ‘a combination of offences, involving vile behaviour, causing considerable harm to the victim and aggravated by previous offences’. The court also issued a restraining order.

John Griffiths, 83, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Bexhill between September 16 last year and January 29. He also indicated a plea of guilty to a charge of repeatedly engaging in behaviour that was controlling or coercive between December 2015 and January 2018. He was remanded on bail until March 29 on the condition not to enter Dorset Road or Elmstead Road, Bexhill.

Sam Knapp, 28, of Thomas Brassey Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle, on Arlington Road West, Hailsham, on September 7, without due care and attention. He was fined £380 and banned from driving for nine months.

Andrew Larkin, 36, of Willingdon Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on September 10. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal washing detergents worth £36.75, from Tesco at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

March 5:

Joseph Antonowicz, of Elmbridge Walk, London, was fined £220, with £216 prosecution costs, for dropping a cigarette on the ground and walking away outside Hastings train station on August 17. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Stuart Burton, of The Moor, Hawkhurst, Kent, was fined £220, with £216 prosecution costs, for dropping a cigarette on the ground and walking away outside St Leonards Warrior Square train station on August 16. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Jamie Bushell, of Warren Close, St Leonards, was fined £220, with £216 prosecution costs, for dropping a cigarette on the ground and walking away, outside Coral, Queens Road, Hastings, on August 11. The verdict was proved in his absence.

David Butler, of Etchingham Drive, St Leonards, was fined £220, with £216 prosecution costs, for dropping a cigarette on the ground and walking away, outside The Turret Grill, Queens Road, Hastings, on August 8. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Anthony Carr, of Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings, was fined £220, with £216 prosecution costs, for dropping a cigarette on the ground and walking away, at Castle Street, Hastings, on August 7. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)