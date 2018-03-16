Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for February 21 - February 22.

February 21:

Billy Machin, 27, of Beaconsfield Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Manor Road, Hastings on November 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

James Reader, 52, of Claremont Road, Sidley, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on February 2. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was fined £20 for the drunk and disorderly offence and £80 with £150 compensation for the assault.

Peter Smith, 51, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing three joints of meat, worth £40, from Aldi in Bexhill on January 31. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Scott Starr, 38, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothing worth £455 from JD Sports at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on February 3. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Carrie Turner, 34, of Braybrooke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Corolla at Beauport Caravan Park on October 6 last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 124 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. She was fined £50 and banned from driving for one year.

Richard Ellis, 38, of Coronation Gardens, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Dorset Place, St Leonards, on February 25, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of a four month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. He was banned from driving for one year.

Robert George, 32, of Phoenix Close, Leeds, indicated a plea of guilty to sexually touching a woman over 16 without her consent. The offence took place at Hooe on March 3 last year. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Connor Kenward, 21, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Redgeland Rise, St Leonards, on November 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Diana Nuka, 22, of Sterry Road, Dagenham, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of fraud in being in possession of a false Italian identity card and a false Italian health card. The offences took place at Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, on August 31 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of a two month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. Magistrates also made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

February 22:

Gary Wilson, 51, of Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 12. He was also found guilty of assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was a serious domestic offence. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £600 in prosecution costs.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)