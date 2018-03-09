Magistrates Court Results

hese are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court forFebruary 15 to February 21.

February 15:

Trevor Boyle, 37, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to French doors. The offence took place at Hastings on August 7 last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 4. He was given a six month conditional discharge and fined £75 for the bail offence.

Raymond Lewis, 40, of Coronation Gardens, Battle, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 26. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, at Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on the same date. He was sentenced to six months in prison. Magistrates said the custodial sentence was mandatory as it was his second knife offence.

Luke Taylor, 34, of Fairstone Close, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Seat Ibiza car on Ashburnham Road, Hastings, on May 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 108 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for one year. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Anthony Scott, 33, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen car on Battle Road, St Leonards, on December 9, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and no MOT on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 11 months.

Lawrence Vallier-Green, 25, of Whatlington Road, Battle, was found guilty of three charges of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at St Leonards between August 1 and November 29. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Nicholas Thompson, 61, of Burford Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by sending her a postcard, leaving unwanted gifts on her doorstep and sending her a birthday card. The offence took place between May 1 and September 6. The court made a community order with a 13-week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £540 in prosecution costs.

February 20:

Zeesham Hassan, 24, of Western Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on The Green, St Leonards, on December 7 while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for four months.

February 21:

Roger Greene, 53, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, indicated pleas of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of heroin. The offences took place at St Leonards, on November 26. He was fined £60 for each offence.

Tara Perry, 30, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing cheese and meat worth £54.07 from the Co-op at St Leonards on November 8. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Elena Prasacu, 34, of Albert Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes and accessories worth £182 from Primark at Eastbourne Arndale Centre on January 28. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Stewart Kamande, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing £1,000 damage to windows and an entry buzzer at Clevedon Court Hotel, Hastings, on February 5. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.