Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 31 - February 5.

January 31:

Barry Petty, 58, of Fitzpain Road, Ferndown, Dorset, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on October 21 last year. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £300 compensation. They said the reason for the sentence was that it involved a vulnerable victim.

Ashley Anderson, 59, of Beaufort Court, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on January 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and a requirement of a domestic violence programme. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Clive Griffiths, 24, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a bathroom door. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 1. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

February 5:

Gabriella Bohldkva, 50, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Station Plaza Health Centre, Hastings, on July 5 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Samuel Davey, 56, of Long Lane, London, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 5 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Shane Hills, 41, of Prospect Place, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside the John Logie Baird, at Havelock Road, Hastings, on July 12. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Reece Hooper, 23, of Beaconsfield Road, Hastings, was fined £80, with £85 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there at Middle Street, Hastings, on July 5. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Barry Isted , 52, of Churchfield, Westfield, pleaded guilty to dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on July 13. He was fined £80, with £85 costs.

Felicity Lee, 33, of Hunt Road, Tunbridge, Kent, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there at Queens Road, Hastings, on July 13. The verdict was proved in her absence.

April Martin, 28, of Bishops Oak Ride, Kent, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there at East Parade, Hastings, on July 12. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Khalad Mustafa, 27, of Robertson Street, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 5 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Katrina Oliver, 24, of Church Road, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on July 20. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Georgie Smith, 24, of The Promenade, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 12. The verdict was proved in her absence.

