Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 31 .

January 31:

Spencer Brown, 27, of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to having custody of a dog in contravention of an order made by Lewes Crown Court, on August 31 2012 under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, banning him from having custody of a dog for life. He was fined £400.

Sarah Harding, 67, of Station Road, Northiam, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini vehicle on Station Road, on September 9 last year while over the drink drive limit. She gave a urine alcohol reading of 181 milligrammes. The legal limit is 107 milligrammes. She was fined £250 and banned from driving for three years.

Daniel Sawyer, 44, of The Oak Field, Pett, pleaded guilty to driving a van on Pett Level Road, on January 17, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, licence or MOT on the same date. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for three years for the drink driving offence and fined £200 for no insurance.

Daniel Jeapes, 30, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Fiesta car and to damaging a glass service door belonging to Pizza Hut. The offences took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on January 15. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of two kitchen knives in a public place, at Norfolk Drive, St Leonards, on January 15. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £710.50 in compensation. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘threats made and fear caused to others’.

Clark Masters, 30, of Faygate Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, imposed by the court, by sending a text message. The offence took place at Eastbourne between January 3 and January 7. He was fined £100.

Lewis Jeffs, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Carlisle Parade on November 28. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her on October 24 and November 8. He pleaded guilty to stealing four joints of lamb, worth £26.76 from Co-op, St Leonards, on October 28. He was sentenced to a total of six months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘significant injury caused. A push to the floor and hands to the throat, bruising round the eyes and face and previous convictions.

Paul Johnston, 36, of The Ridge, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £1,397.86 damage to a car door frame and two car windows. The offence took place at Hastings on October 25. He was ordered to pay £1,397.86 compensation.

Adam Jones, 27, of Pegwell Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to seven charges of fraud, involving misuse of bank cards and dishonestly claiming he had tickets for sale. The offences took place at Hastings and St Leonards between April and October 2016. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,276.43 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘planned offending of high value against vulnerable victims’.

Maxamilian McConnell, 25, of Braybrooke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Whatlington, Battle, on January 2. The court made a community order with a requirement to attend a domestic abuse perpetrator programme.