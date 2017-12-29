Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for December 1 - December 6.

December 1:

Carmel Dellarocca, aged 40, of Brightling Avenue, Hastings, was fined £175 and ordered to pay £270 court costs for dropping a cigarette butt at Hastings Station on July 26. The verdict was proved in her absence.

David Johnston, aged 62, of Tower Road, St Leonards, was fined £175 and ordered to pay £270 court costs for dropping a cigarette butt in Havelock Road, Hastings, on July 21. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Scott Morton, aged 32, of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to dropping a cigarette butt at Hastings Station on July 27. He was fined £23 and ordered to pay £33 costs.

Natalie Newman, aged 32, of de Cham Road, St Leonards, was fined £175 and ordered to pay £270 court costs for dropping a cigarette butt in Albert Road, Hastings, on July 31. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Linda Upton, aged 64, of Scutes Close, Hastings, was fined £175 and ordered to pay £270 court costs for dropping a cigarette butt in Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 26. The verdict was proved in her absence.

December 4:

Marilyn Fuller, aged 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing a puppy worth £300.

The offence took place at Bexhill on June 23. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud, by making false representation to make a gain of £300. The offence took place at Battle on June 24. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £300 compensation. The court also made a community order and issued a restraining order.

December 6:

Sarah Leah, aged 41, of Trinity Trees, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at Bexhill on November 22. She also pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £306.04 from B&M Stores, at Bexhill, and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered her to pay £50 compensation.

Elliott Marston, aged 19, of School Road, Appledore, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a car on Cyprus Road, Rye, on July 3, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined 3150 and banned from driving for one year.

Benjamin Miles, aged 34, of St John’s Road, Tunbridge Wells Kent, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by contacting a woman. The offence took place at Etchingham between July 23 and August 20. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Jake Watson, aged 25, of Camber Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Camber Road on November 19, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 120 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to being the driver of a car which failed to stop in Cinque Ports Road, Rye, on November 19, after being involved in an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Anton Johnson, aged 27, of High Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle without insurance and to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a knuckle-duster) in a public place. The offences took place at Stonestile Lane, Hastings, on November 1. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year. The court also made a community ord