Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 8 - November 16.

November 8:

Wayne Rozier (aged 37), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment. The offences took place at Rye in October and involved attending addresses and places of work, on an almost daily basis to ask for money. He was given a one year conditional discharge and the court issued a restraining order.

Darren Freeman (aged 44), of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing an i-phone 6. The offence took place in Bexhill on September 21. He was fined £30 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Christopher Gabb (aged 38), of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, on September 27, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and licence on the same date. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Sharon Mannion (aged 46), of Coombe Lane, Wadhurst, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Eversfield Place, Hastings, on October 24. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge and fined £180 for the assault.

Lee O’Brien (aged 32), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a metal bar - in a public place. The offence took place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on October 23. He was fined £40 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

November 13:

Shawn Downey (aged 54), of Chapel Lane, Guestling, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Guestling on August 26. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

November 14:

Miroslaw Swedrowski (aged 42), of Links Drive, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill between September 24 and 25. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by Lewes Crown Court on September 11 for threatening to damage or destroy property. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

November 16:

Romany Burns (aged 24), of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of causing £650 damage to a shop window in St Leonards. The offence took place at St Leonards on December 2 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £730.80 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Peter Sulway (aged 59), on Boundary Edge Close, Buwash Common, Etchingham, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Etchingham on August 23. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pat £620 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Jethro Claydon-Light (aged 27), of Swynford Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on July 12. He also pleaded guilty to using violence to gain entry to a premises at Hastings on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Alexandru Serbanescu (aged 30), of Castle Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on March 16, with no insurance. He was fined £133 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.