Macmillan coffee morning at the Conquest hospital, Hastings raises £465 A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

Staff at the Conquest Hospital Outpatients Department, Hastings (pictured) held a Macmillan Coffee Morning in the department organised by Healthcare Assistant Amanda.

To raise funds for the charity, a range of scrumptious cakes were sold to staff and patients.

Amanda said: “An amazing £465.87 was made from the event.

“We also raffled a beautiful cushion made by our talented Healthcare Assistant Sue who preferred us to have a healthy non-fattening fundraising option!

“Huge thanks to everybody for enabling us to raise such a wonderful amount for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

For more information on the charity or to hold a coffee morning, visit: https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk

