Loved ones remembered as people light stars and hearts in services across Hastings and Rother

Churches in Hastings, Rye, Bexhill and Battle held Lights of Love services on Sunday.

The special services are organised by St Michael’s Hospice.

Lights of Love at St Michael's Hospice, St Leonards. SUS-181012-075938001

Each year Lights of Love offers the opportunity to make a tangible act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us in the form of dedicating a star or heart on a Lights of Love tree.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Every year hundreds of people join together in the simple act of writing a personal message on either a star or a heart which cover our beautiful trees (with thousands of dedications). Each star or heart will be placed next to a light on a tree at the location of your choice.

“Most of the trees used for Lights of Love have kindly been donated by the award winning Little Down Farm.”

Churches taking part on Sunday included St Mark’s at Little Common, St Mary’s at Battle, St John’s at St Leonards and St Mary’s Church, Rye.

Earlier, on Sunday December 2, there were services at St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Bexhill, Hastings Crematorium Chapel, All Saints Church in Hastings Old Town, St Thomas’s Church at Winchelsea and St Mary’s Church at Ninfield.

