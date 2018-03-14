Lorna is top dog of her breed at Crufts 2018

They say that every dog has its day, and that was certainly the case for Giant Schnauzer Lana as she secured a prestigious prize at Crufts 2018 alongside her Hastings owner Kevin Cullen.

Lana put her best paw forward at Birmingham’s NEC, suitably impressing judges to scoop the Best of Breed award last Thursday (March 8).

Lorna’s win made it a Crufts to remember for her owner Kevin, who joined thousands of other canine lovers who descended on the West Midlands for the 127th edition of the world’s largest dog show.

Builder Kevin, 58 says there was no wiping the smile off his face as his beloved Lana enjoyed her moment in the spotlight. “This is my first time since 2008 that I have won best of breed,” he said.

“You really don’t know if you are going to win. It’s all down to the judges.”

An estimated 22,000 pooches visited the NEC during the four-day event, with a record 3,623 four-legged-friends from 49 countries vying for the chance to win the coveted Best in Show.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, while crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.

Kevin said he is very proud of his four-legged friend. “Lorna has been the top giant for the last two years and you just hope that everything comes off on the day.

“It was a nice surprise to have won.”

For more information visit: www.crufts.org.uk