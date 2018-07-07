Lord Brett is new Lions President

The Lions Club of Hastings, which forms part of an international humanitarian organisation that supports those in need, has welcomed its new President Lord Brett McLean.

Brett who takes over from Val Vint said: “I am honoured and delighted to take on the role of President of the Lions Club of Hastings.

“I will have a very hard act to follow given the huge commitment and dedication to helping others that Val has donated over the past municipal year.”

At a local level the Lions Club are responsible for hosting a selection of annual events which include the Hastings Half Marathon and the Charity Golf Day.

The local club has donated over £1000,000 to local good causes and individuals who needed assistance to enhance the quality of their lives.

Brett was also appointed Chairman of the Hastings And St Leonard’s Dementia Action Alliance and recently became a Dementia Friend Champion.

The Dementia Action Alliance remit is to help drive away stigmas attached to people with dementia and help educate residents and businesses about becoming dementia friendly.

The Lions Club of Hastings has been supporting their local community and Lions charities globally for the past 40 years.

They hold their 29th annual Golf Day day at Highwoods on August 13. For more see their Facebook page.

