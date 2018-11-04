London’s half marathon challenge will be completed in memory of dad

A local resident has started training for the capitol’s newest half marathon, to raise funds for charity in memory of his dad.

John Rayment, from St Leonards on Sea, has secured a ballot place in the London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM) and will be taking the 13 mile challenge in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Back for its second year, the LLHM is a closed road, central London run. It is the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster.

John, 45, is hoping to raise £1,000 after recently losing his father, also named John, to a quick and aggressive progression of pancreatic cancer.

There are around 9,000 pancreatic cancer deaths in the UK each year, making it the fifth most common cause of cancer death.

John, a logistics and HR director for Sussex Beds, says he’s taking the challenge in memory of his dad and to help others.

He said: “Our dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June, and after a failed operation in August, he sadly passed away earlier this month,”

“When I heard that I had secured a place in the LLHM in March next year I knew I had to use that opportunity to raise funds for a related charity, to help others who have the condition.

“I am now planning on running alongside my sister Jenni and her husband. The occasion will be emotional but we will be stronger together and will complete it in memory of dad.”

To donate to John’s fundraising challenge visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-rayment2019

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Hastings Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Hastings Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)