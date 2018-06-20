Local skaters represent GB in USA world championship

A group of eight local youngsters have been chosen to represent their country as Team GB at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup to be held in Philadelphia USA next month.

Talented skaters from the New Bournes Junior Roller Derby club have secured an impressive eight of the twenty three spaces on the Team GB squad. Those selected for the team are Molly Wicks, Jamie English, Jemma English, and Jazz English from Hastings, and Kira Hesse, Lily Dixon, Rachel Davis, and Maisie Sacco from Eastbourne.

New Bournes Junior Roller Derby hold their training sessions at the Y Centre in Hastings; their coach and member of Team GB’s official coaching team, Julie English, says they are immensely proud their skaters have been selected for the Roller Derby World Cup. “This is a huge event,” she said.

“It clearly shows the hard work and dedication they have for this tough, fast paced, tactical sport.”

Roller Derby is a full contact sport played on quad roller skates and the UK have a strong foundation in the sport with National Men’s and Women’s teams placing high in the world rankings.

Julie added: “Our GB Juniors combining forces to represent their country for the very first time, taking on, amongst other teams, the tournament favourites/hosts and sport originators, USA who historically dominate the sport.

“Senior Adult Team England International Players have been heading Team GB training sessions to assist our Juniors to be as prepared as possible, and regional team coaches across the country are busy promoting and fundraising to help make the very best of this incredible sporting opportunity.

“I am very proud of our skaters, this is a huge opportunity for them, their hard work and dedication secured them their places on Team GB. We have been fundraising to make this trip to America possible. Hastings Youth Trust have been incredibly generous and supportive, awarding grants to assist our Hastings based skaters to achieve their dream and compete for their country.”

For more information, or to make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamgbjuniorrollerderby

