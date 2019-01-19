Local nurse receives prestigious award for improving women’s lives in Kenya

A Conquest hospital Staff Nurse has been presented with a prestigious Senlac Rotary award her work with the Yellowmen medical team, helping to improve the lives of those living in remote villages of Kenya.

Nadia Jones, 26, was presented with the Wendy Cocker Award for Endeavour by Yellowmen organiser Eddie McCall at a Senlac Rotary Club meeting at the Cooden Beach Hotel on Wednesday, January 9.

Yellowman Nadia, who lives in Eastbourne has to date visited the Pokot area of northwest Kenya three times and is part of the Yellowmen’s medical team. She instigated the successful ‘Knickers Project’ to provide girls with sanitary towels and knickers. Nadia, along with her colleague Hannah Gibson, also raised funds to provide a motorbike for the village nurse so more people and remoter areas could be reached.

On presenting Nadia with her award, Eddie explained that menstruating in many parts of the world is shrouded in secrecy and taboo. He said: “In West Pokot where the Yellowmen work, the problem for girls is made worse by the fact that despite some enlightenment as far as the taboo of menstruation is concerned, and despite the fact that several charities try to ensure that sanitary towels are available, most girls have to make do with scraps of rags instead of towels which they cannot afford.

“It was Nadia’s original idea that the Yellowmen should do something about this problem and in February 2018 large quantities of sanitary towels were taken to Pokot and distributed to girls in local schools.

“Following this first round of distribution some local teachers pointed out that not all girls had access to knickers with which to keep the sanitary towels in place. Nadia then put forward and co-ordinated the ‘Knicker Project’ to raise money to purchase more much needed knickers.

“In September 2018, as well as further supplies of sanitary towels, 1,500 pairs of knickers were purchased and delivered to Pokot. The medical and education teams delivered these and thanks to Nadia’s efforts the Yellowmen showed the girls that we can help with the problems and their sanitary health.”

“So far over 10,000 pairs of knickers have been or are being bought and nearly 3,000 packets of sanitary towels distributed.”

The Wendy Cocker Award was donated in memory of Wendy by her husband Peter. Both Wendy and Peter were Senlac Rotarians until Wendy’s sad death. Wendy was very much involved with young people and the community and the award is made to a young person who displays exceptional efforts in achieving a project which benefits the community.

Accepting the trophy Nadia said: “It’s a great honour and thank you.”

Senlac Rotary draws members from and serves Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas. For more information visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk or www.Yellowmen.org

Dear hub,

Please include the byline and if possible the headline as is? Any problems please call me on 01424 856782. Thank you. Lynda

Ten photos attached. Please include photo captions (from the top as attached. Thank you.

1. Girls at Mbara were delighted to receive sanitary towels

2. Nadia Jones was presented with the Wendy Cocker Award for Endeavour by Yellowmen organiser Eddie McCall

3. Nadia (right) and proud mum Ronnie.

4. Nadia tries out the motorbike before it’s delivery to the clinic

5. Pokot children

6. Kadaondong school girls

7. Mtelo refuge

8. Inside the Mtelo refuge.

9. Nadia on her way to work in the village of Tikeet

10. School girls in their dormitory at Mtelo