Local man to take on Kilimanjaro climb in support of unpaid carers

Hastings resident, Jon Heneke, is about to take on his biggest mountain climbing challenge yet, to help raise funds for local East Sussex charity Care for the Carers.

A seasoned climber, Jon has already scaled other peaks including Ben Nevis and Snowdon, but his latest fundraiser this summer, will be to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which stands at an eye-watering 5895 metres above sea level.

To climb it has always been one of Jon’s personal ambitions: “I thought I’d better try and tick this off the list because I’m not getting any younger!” he says.

To spur him on during the arduous trek and the time spent acclimatising to the height, Jon will be thinking of all the people that his fundraising will help – many of the 65,000+ unpaid carers across East Sussex, approximately 9,000 of whom live in the Hastings and Rother area.

“The people that have sponsored me for this charity is all the motivation I need, and I’ll do my best not to let them down.

“I’m trekking largest peak in Africa for Care for the Carers because I want to raise money and awareness for this cause,” Jon says. He will be spending six days on Kilimanjaro itself, one of which be used to acclimatise to the altitude, and he’ll be hiking for about six hours per day.

“Please give what you can. I want to help ensure that unpaid carers in East Sussex lead less stressful and more fulfilling lives. Care for the Carers provides them with free practical and emotional advice along with a range of groups, training and events across the county,” adds Jon.

I’ve chosen Care for the Carers because I wanted to support a charity that’s local to where I live. Any given person could be in a position one day where they are caring for a partner, child or parent full time, and this has a financial impact that makes life very difficult,” says Jon.

Jennifer Twist, from the charity, said: “With threatened cuts to services for unpaid carers we are relying now, more than ever, on individuals to support us - to raise awareness, and funds,

Jon will be attempting to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro between June 27 and July 3. You can help unpaid carers across East Sussex by donating to his climb at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jon-heneke.

