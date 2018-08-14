Local Girl Guide members march for diversity during Brighton Pride

Girls from the Hastings and Rother area were among a group of Girlguiding members from across the county who showed their pride as they marched for LGBT rights in Brighton.

The girls and Girlguiding volunteers took part in the vibrant Brighton Pride event on August 5.

Girlguiding members have been visible at Pride celebrations across the UK the last couple of years, including events in London and Manchester.

See also Performers announced for Hastings Pride 2018.

Lad volunteer Sally Buche said: “Volunteers from all over Sussex joined the parade, more than we’ve ever had before, showing guiding as the diverse fulfilled organisation that we are all so proud of.

“Our stand in the Community Village was smart, vibrant and great fun.

“From the start of the parade to the finish of the party Girlguiding showed that it had something for every girl.

“We’re an inclusive organisation, open to all girls, so it was great to be a part of the celebrations.

“Pride is so important. LGBT people still go through stigma and discrimination and it’s really important that we show East Sussex is an inclusive place and that our unit is proud to be part of a diverse society.

“Pride events also offer the opportunity to celebrate the brilliant contributions of all Girlguiding’s LGBT members, and to reach out to volunteers who may not have considered guiding before.

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, with over half a million members.

To get involved, please visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.