Local firm donate equipment to the Conquest

Local company Marshall Tufflex have donated 10 hand held whiteboards to Newington Ward at the Conquest Hopital.

The boards will help aid communication for patients who are hard of hearing and those who have general communication difficulties. Patients can use them to write or draw to help them communicate with their visitors or ward staff.

Matron Ruth Chhetri said: “A relative of a patient suggested writing aids would be a useful communication tool to help patients who are hard of hearing and those who have general communication difficulties. It’s a simple idea and we are keen improve our patients’ experience. We approached Marshall Tufflex to see if they would help. We would like to thank them for their generosity. The whiteboards are already proving a popular communication aid.”

