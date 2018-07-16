Local decorators give a ladder up to lifeboat station with beach clean

Staff from the Brewers Decorator Centre were joined by their families and customers to take part in a beach clean in the Old Town on Sunday July 8.

The group collected money for the RNLI at the same time.

The company has already raised £500 for Hastings RNLI lifeboat station and hope to increase this total.

Joining the clean-up were a pair of local RNLI lifeguards, including Lifeguard Supervisor Hugh Richardson who commented: ‘As a regular beach user and the fact that this is my place of work there is a lot of litter left on the beach around this area. This was a fantastic occasion to unite the local community, RNLI lifeboat crew and RNLI lifeguards.”

Brewers Hastings Branch Manager, Mandy Verrall said: ‘Living and working in a coastal town, we really appreciate the sense of safety the local RNLI Lifeboat Station provides so that we can enjoy the sea at its best.

“Brewers Hastings is located just off the seafront and so it plays a big part of our lives.

“We really wanted to do something that would help the local community, increase awareness of keeping our beaches clean and raise money for such a worthwhile charity. We came up with The Big Brewers Beach Clean just in time to enjoy the beach this summer.”

RNLI Community Fundraising Manager Ellie Wood said: “We are very grateful to the company for being involved in the beach clean event, not only is this a great support to the lifeboat station, it also helps to raise awareness of the litter issues that our beaches and seas are facing.”