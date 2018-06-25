Local Cub Scouts take part in beach clean up

The 6th Hastings Kestrels Cub Pack demonstrated its environmentally aware credentials when Cubs and Beaver Scouts headed to the Old Town to take part in a beach-clean.

After the beach clean they enjoyed playing some games on the beach and then cooked hotdogs on a small gas cooker before going home tired and happy.

The 6th Hastings is for young people aged between 6 and 14. Groups meet on a Tuesday. Between 5 - 6pm is a beaver colony meeting for children aged between 6 and 8. Between 6 and 7:30pm is Cubs, for children aged between 8 and 10. There are Scouts meeting between 7 and 9 pm, for young people aged between 10 and 14. For more information visit the website: 6thhastings.co.uk.

Picture by Sid Saunders.

