Local couple who celebrate Diamond wedding anniversary say a cup of tea in bed each morning is secret to long and happy marriage

Colin and Rita Daniels were thrilled to receive a congratulations card from the Queen on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary last Thursday. (March 14).

Colin and Rita, formerly of St Leonards, but who now live in Bexhill, were both brought up in Guildford and their paths crossed travelling home from work on the same bus.

“I finally plucked up courage to sit next to her one day,” said Colin, now 83. “Rita was holding a bag containing a new 78rpm record and I asked her what it was.

“She showed me it was a recording of Red Sails in the Sunset by Tab Hunter, and having broken the ice we started chatting.”

A date at the pictures followed and they eventually tied the knot at Stoke Church in Guildford on 14 March 1959.

The newlyweds then set up home in London, where they both worked for the Air Ministry, and they had son, Robert, then daughter, Sandra.

Through Colin’s work the couple moved around, including postings at RAF Stafford and two four-year tours of duty in Cyprus.

It was while there in 1970 they gained another addition to their family when they adopted a Cypriot baby girl, daughter Nina.

In 1975 they moved to West St Leonards, with Colin commuting to London and later Salisbury, and Rita having an assortment of local jobs. They retired to Bexhill and have enjoyed living there for nearly 20 years with their English Pointer dog, Molly, still keeping them active.

And the secret of the Daniels’ long and happy 60 year marriage?

“A cup of tea in bed every morning!” laughed Rita, 78.

