Local artist ‘honoured and humbled’ to receive award

A local artist has received a special award for his creativity and dedicated volunteering roles within the community.

Nick Hill was presented with the Against All Odds Award from Hastings Voluntary Action (HVA) at Southwater Community Centre, St Leonards On Sea, where he is a volunteer.

The award was created in memory of Fran McKeown who tragically lost her life in an accident on Christmas Day 2012.

HVA wanted to celebrate Fran’s life and the award is given to volunteers who have given their time within different local organisations and businesses reflecting individual creativity, knowledge, tenacity, compassion and perseverance.

Nick says he was particularly chuffed to be nominated and to win the main award, which he describes as a beautiful piece of glass fusion featuring a cocoon morphing into a butterfly. “I was honoured and humbled to receive this year’s HVA award,” he said. “I can honestly say that of all the awards, certificates and degree received in my life, this is the one that I am most proud of. It now sits proudly in my friend Rosemary Bartholomew’s lounge, who collects butterfly and fairy ornaments. I wouldn’t have been standing there to receive my award if it hadn’t been for Rosemary’s patience and tenacity in caring and guiding me over the years.”

Nick’s various roles include running a DVD and book sale at Southwater Community Centre, of which the profits are donated to a chosen charity, organising two art shows a year and a solo show with guest artists from which the proceeds of his own sales are also donated to charity. Last year Nick donated £530 to the MIND charity.