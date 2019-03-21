Local artist goes quantum for new show

Quantum Moods is the theme of a new exhibition by Pamela Kirkwood which can be seen at the Horse and Groom, Mercatoria, St Leonards, from March 23 - 30 from noon - 6pm.

Pamela explained: “In an age where science is seemingly moving faster than human comprehension and unknown results are bringing us to a historic summit in understanding, it is easy to get overwhelmed and feel somewhat left behind.

See also: Photos unseen for 75 years reveal image of the ghost of a soldier at Rye

With such a focus on elements of ‘world being’ that feel wrong, it is sometimes necessary to take a step back and create time to appreciate how beautiful the world is, has always been and always will be.

“Nature is intrinsically beautiful, both mathematically and through all realms of science, wherein the conscious meets the natural way of things in a moment of beauty.”

Pamela’s paintings capture you and allow you to just be there in that moment for that moment at the heart of quantum. It is the extra dimensions in which life can, theoretically, be observed from.

The beauty of nature was always with Pamela as she saw and experienced new things through her travels. The paintings created here are expressions of questions; of confusion; off learning and of skill. Techniques learnt on a journey driven by an unquenchable thirst for colour.

See also: Hastings woman banned from Wetherspoons following assault