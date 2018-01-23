Lights raise huge sum for hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is delighted to announce the community of Westfield raised an incredible £10,385.29 for the Hospice with their spectacular display of Christmas lights.

Throughout the village of Westfield from Friday 1st December – Sunday 31st December, members of the public were treated to a festive light display which saw hundreds of families and friends of all ages enjoy the lights and really got them in the mood for Christmas.

Westfield Lights 1 SUS-180123-100754001

The Westfield Christmas lights have become a well-anticipated attraction with hundreds of people making the short journey to the village to enjoy the spectacle.

Since 2005 the community of Westfield have raised a staggering £76,754.13 and they are already busy planning their 2018 display.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for further information: www.facebook.com/westfieldsussex

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser Laura Sully said: “Everyone that takes part in the annual Westfield Lights display, in aid of St Michael’s Hospice are amazing.

“We are so grateful to them for displaying such a stunning sight for all to see.

Many families have now made going to see the village lights in December part of their Christmas tradition and long may it continue.

“The time it takes to put up and take down the lights is massive and so a huge thanks goes out to everyone involved.”

For information about how you can support St Michael’s Hospice, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.

St Michael’s Hospice provides in-patient and out-reach palliative care to people across Hastings and Rother.

