Lifeboat searches for possible downed paraglider in Fairlight

The lifeboat has now returned to station after searching the area for a possible downed paraglider.

Hastings lifeboat was requested to launch at 4.51pm following reports of a possible downed paraglider off of Ecclesbourne Glen, Fairlight, a spokesman said.

The lifeboat and her volunteer crew launched in under 10 minutes to arrive at the scene, but after a thorough search of the area and with nothing found, returned to station.

Hastings Coastguard Rescue team were also in attendance carrying out a cliff top search, the spokesman said.