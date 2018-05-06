Lifeboat launched to rescue stranded kite surfers

A lifeboat was sent to help rescue two people after they became stranded off the coast whilst kite surfing.

The Hastings RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched at 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (May 5) to reports of a kite surfer in difficulty near Galley Hill, Bexhill.

A spokesman said when crews arrived they received further information that two people were in trouble.

“Following a discussion with the coastguard the lifeboat crew made contact with Bexhill sailing club’s safety vessel, and they confirmed they’d assisted the two casualties, and had recovered the kite equipment,” the spokesman added.

“With this news the lifeboat stood down and returned to station.”