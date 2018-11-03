Lexi makes the braid for charity

A young lady from Hastings has shown she’s a cut above the rest after having a whopping ten inches of her flowing locks chopped off while raising more than £1,400 for the Little Princess Trust charity.

Lexi Kingshott, 8, took the brave decision to have her hair cut and support the charity after a school friend did the same. The Little Princess Trust supplies and funds high quality wigs made of real hair to children who have hair loss as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Lexi Kingshott who had her hair cut and raised around ?1400 for the Littlle Princess Trust charity SUS-181031-155629001

Lexi’s dad, Alex, says his daughter is aware of the effects of a serious illness. “Lexi has recently witnessed her young auntie, aged 26, be diagnosed and go through treatment for breast cancer, losing her hair in the process,” he said. “This inspired Lexi to raise funds and give her hair to those in need of real hair wigs as they cost a lot of money but this wonderful charity offers them free of charge,

“Lexi has always had beautiful long hair and would never have more than a trim but was then willing to have ten inches cut off!”

Lexi put her trust in Holly Blakeley Hair, St Leonards to cut her hair on October 27. Lexi said: “I wanted to donate hair for charity because I had really long hair and I knew that little girls like me didn’t have any hair. So I thought the only thing I can do is donate my hair to make wigs for them. When I got it cut I was so happy when I saw it. I loved it! And I raised £1,400 for The Little Princess Trust (which is nearly enough for three wigs).

“When I got home I wanted to wash my new hair because I was so excited. I wanted to brush it all day!”

To donate to Lexi’s JustGiving page search for Zoe Marsh at: www.justgiving.com

www.littleprincesses.org.uk