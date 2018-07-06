Learn about Old Town Carnival Week events as programme is launched

Programmes for Old Town Carnival Week are now available from the Tourist Information Office, Hastings History House, Hastings Fishermen’s Museum and some pubs and shops in the Old Town.

Beginning on July 27 with the Old Town Criers Competition, it is a packed week of events with many of the old favourites - the Nearly on the Beach Concert, Torfield Allotments Barbecue, Bike Race, Pram Race and Treasure Trail. There are some new events and walks, open gardens, a West Street Party and a Lost Pubs and Breweries Walk. Nine days of non stop entertainment culminates in the Carnival Parade on Saturday 4 - why not dress up and join in? This year’s theme is Anniversaries. Pick up a programme (50p donation appreciated) details at www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk or www.1066.net/carnival.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Hastings Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)