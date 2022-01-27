‘Large police response’ to incident in Hastings

An incident in Hastings today required firearms officers and the National Police Air Service, police confirmed.

According to Sussex Police, “At around 3.10pm on Thursday January 27 2022 police were called regarding concerns for a male in a vehicle which prompted a large police response to the area of Old London Road, Hastings.

“A number of firearms officers and the National Police Air Service attended the location and a nearby road was closed whilst enquires were made. A local male has since been arrested and an investigation is underway.”

Sergeant Ben Woods said, “I would like to thank all those who may have been inconvenienced by the disruption for their understanding. This was an isolated incident and the public should not be concerned.”