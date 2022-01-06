Large house fire: Fire crews from Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Rye tackle blaze
Firefighters tackled a large fire in a house near Northiam, Rye, in the early hours of this morning.
Crews from Hastings, Battle, Bexhill, Rye and Broad Oak were called to the blaze in Adams Lane at just after midnight.
Everyone inside had evacuated the property before the fire engines arrived.
Firefighters found a large blaze in the roof space of the house. They used two hose reels, three main jets, and foam to extinguish the flames. They then used eight breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras to locate the source of the fire.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire investigation is due to take place later on today.”
