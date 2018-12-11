Landlord fined for failing to provide bathroom facilities in Hastings property

A landlord has been fined more than £11,000 for 16 breaches of licensing conditions at his Hastings property, according to Hastings Borough Council.

Thomas Brian Rogers, of Wicklemarsh Road, London was prosecuted by the borough council for offences relating to a rented property in Cambridge Gardens.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing said: “The council continues to show that we will not tolerate landlords who fail to provide decent housing in our community.

“We are making huge strides to ensure that every one in Hastings lives in a safe home.

“If you are a landlord that is falling short of the standards, good landlords, residents and the council expect we will prosecute, and we will win.”

The council withdrew two charges, and Mr Rogers pleaded guilty to the remaining 16 charges, according to the council.

The council said the charges were for a failure to provide bathroom facilities, failing to prevent antisocial behaviour, failing to maintain the property and gardens, failing to maintain fire escapes and failing to display licenses.

Mr Rogers was fined a total of £11,332 for the 16 offences, according to a council spokesman.

The prosecution was brought under Section 72 of the Housing Act 2004 (breach of licence conditions for Houses of Multiple Occupation) and Section 234 of the Housing Act 2004 (breach of regulations for Houses of Multiple Occupation), a council spokesman confirmed.

See more:

Hastings business included in The Manufacturer Top 100

Handbag stolen from 93-year-old Hastings woman