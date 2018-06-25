Ladies cast for recovery in Bexhill

Twelve ladies who have, or had breast cancer travelled to Bexhill for a weekend retreat, relaxing and fly fishing at Brick Farm Lakes and the Cooden Beach Hotel.

The event was held on June 15-17. It was the first ever retreat that organisers Casting for Recovery UK and Ireland (the medical fly fishing programme for ladies who have, or had breast cancer) have held.

Ladies at the Casting for Recovery event SUS-180625-140459001

Annie Latter from Brick Farm Lakes made everyone welcome, and the seafront location of the Cooden Beach Hotel gave the ladies the opportunity to enjoy therapeutic walks along the coastline.

Casting for Recovery’s Sue Shaw says the programme works on the simple truth that fly fishing is wonderful therapy for those recovering from breast cancer, adding:

“Fly fishing tuition is part of an itinerary that includes counselling, relaxation and medical advice. The residential retreat offers therapy for body and mind with the medical and counselling aspects complimenting the gentle physical therapy of the fly casting motion.

“This wonderful group of magical ladies had a smashing time and an unforgettable weekend. After the stress of diagnosis and the grind of treatment, we feel privileged and humbled to be able to offer ladies a weekend that is just for them, surrounded by supportive people who know exactly how they are feeling.

“We are extremely grateful to the fly fishing and medical volunteers, Brick Farm Lakes and the Cooden Beach Hotel who made sure the ladies had the best weekend.

“Most of all we are grateful to the ladies who applied for the programme. We hope they enjoyed it.”

