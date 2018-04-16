Kids play area closer to having new equipment thanks to Tesco grant

A children’s play area at Combe Valley is closer to getting new inclusive equipment after bagging a £2,000 Tesco Bags of Help community grant.

Sophie’s Play Space opened just over a year ago following a successful campaign by the Bexleigh, Hythe, Abbey Residents Association.

It is already being well used , but the Association is keen to add an integration roundabout, which will enable disabled and able-bodied children to play together.

Dee Spears, from the residents association, said: “hanks to Tesco Bags of Help we are now nearer to being able to install the much-needed equipment. However, we are still fund raising to reach our target.

“We would like to thank all the people who voted for us.”

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. Since launching in 2015, it’s provided more than £48 million to over 13,000 local community projects.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “It is local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Sophie’s Play Space was built in partnership with Hastings Borough Council. It is situated within the Combe Valley Country Park opposite the Wyevale Garden Centre. It is a safe enclosed area.

More than 150 peope attended a first anniversary celebration at the play park on Sunday February 25.

