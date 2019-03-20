Keep on running; Tony, 71 and Claire, 59 will take Hastings’ half marathon challenge

An inspirational couple from Little Common, with a combined age of 130, are determined to show that age is no barrier as they get set to run the Hastings Half Marathon as a husband and wife team to raise funds for a local charity.

Relative newly-weds Tony and Claire Boardman are approaching the race, to be held this Sunday (March 24), from very different perspectives.

Tony, 71 has run the Hastings Half Marathon more than ten times before but threw away his lucky running hat in 2012, declaring: “Never Again!”

Seven years on and in complete contrast, Sunday’s race will be a first for Claire. Having not run for more than 30 years, she joined Walk2Run a year ago. Walk2Run delivers small training groups, meeting at The Pelham, Bexhill where people build their activity levels in a safe, fun and friendly environment.

Claire, 59 says it’s down to the support at Walk2Run that she can now take on the 13.1 mile Hastings Half Marathon. “Undoubtedly it’s thanks to Jacky at Walk2Run, a natural motivator, and the fantastic support of the group,” she said.

“I would recommend Walk2Run to anyone apprehensive about starting running, even at a later age.”

The couple will be taking the half marathon challenge to raise funds for The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (Sasbah), a charity that is close to their hearts. Tony and Claire are involved in running Sasbah’s

local support group in Bexhill, which meets monthly at Sidley Children’s Centre.

Tony said: “We both hope to complete the course without too much discomfort and before they take the gantry down! We also hope to raise some much needed funds for Sasbah. This charity is immensely important to us both. It is where we first met, worked and volunteered since 2009.”

Sasbah’s support for those with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus includes advice, advocacy, social activities and residential breaks. Anyone is welcome to join the group.

The next meeting is Friday, April 5, 12noon-2pm.

To support Tony and Claire’s efforts visit: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/theboardmans hastingshalfforsasbah