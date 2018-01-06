Keep fit and enjoy New Year ramble

Battle Ramblers has recently published its new Walks Programme for January to March 2018.

Bev Marks, from Battle Ramblers, said: “As usual the programme is for our Sunday walks and, with shorter daylight hours, the walks are in the region of only 4-5 miles on carefully selected routes with skilled leaders who know the area well.

They would be ideal for those wanting to upgrade from shorter “Health Walks” to slightly longer walks - as several have done in the last quarter and are now members of Battle Ramblers.

The first walk of the New Year is on Sunday January 7 and is a four and a half mile circular from Winchelsea to Pett Level, via Winchelsea Beach.

The walk starts at 10am and walkers will be meeting at the lay-by outside the public conveniences in Winchelsea.

That walk will be followed, on Sunday January 14, by a five mile walk around Battle Great Wood, meeting at Battle railway station at 10am. Conditions are expected to be muddy.

Walks are designated short. medium and long, with the longest being eight - nine miles.

Walkers should ensure they are fit enough for the distance and have suitable off-road clothing and footwear.

For more information on Battle Ramblers and the 2018 walks programme visit the website at www.battleramblers.org.