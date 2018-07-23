Keep an eye out for young Khodi’s rocks

A three-year-old boy who has leukaemia has started hiding personalised rocks around Hastings and Bexhill for other children to find and share.

Khodi Morris, from Bexhill, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on February 15, 2018 – a rare cancer which only 650 people are diagnosed with in the UK each year.

Khodi hides one of his rocks

After regularly catching tonsillitis and chest infections throughout the year before, his mother Natasha, 26, took him to the doctors and he was referred to hospital.

He was sent for a blood test which led to Khodi’s diagnosis of leukaemia.

In a bid to put a smile on her son’s face, Natasha set up the Facebook page Khodi’s Rocks where people could share pictures of the rocks they find before hiding them for others.

Natasha said: “We started the rock page to give Khodi something to do at home and something for him to do outside and hide for others to find. Each time one is found it puts a smile on his face.

Khodi's rocks

“Because Khodi has a low immune system it stops him from going to nursery at the moment so he doesn’t catch things which will make him poorly. He does still get out but mainly for hospital appointments so we hide rocks when we can and he loves doing it.

“Khodi has been poorly through out (his treatment) so far and he went through a period where he didn’t walk for seven weeks. He couldn’t do much but he kept trying until he got tired.

“He has good and bad days. He’s now on a more intensive chemotherapy for five weeks and then will go back onto maintenance which are medicines he has been on before.”

Khodi, who will be having treatment for at least another three years at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, has hidden a number of rocks around Bexhill and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings where he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Khodi's mum said a smile is put on his face every time a rock is found

The rocks feature paintings of spiderman and batman amongst other things including a description of where to share pictures of them before hiding them again.

A number of the rocks have been found and shared onto Facebook but Natasha said there are still loads to be found.

She added: “Khodi is a very outgoing intelligent child for his age. He just get on with things and takes it in his stride. He’s a strong boy.

“Quite a few rocks have been found but still loads have to be found.”

If you find one of Khodi’s rocks, take a picture, share it on the Facebook group Khodi’s Rocks before hiding it again to keep the chain going.