Keep an eye on weather for Hastings Council

Hastings Borough Council is looking for volunteer meteorologists to help with its weather readings.

Cllr Kim Forward said: “We are really proud that we operate our meteorology service, which has been running for well over one hundred years. And we’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help. Our volunteer meteorologists collect weather data from different sites across Hastings every day of the year, and full training will be given. We would only expect volunteers to work one week in six or seven.

“Our volunteers will ensure that Hastings can continue to be recorded, regularly, as the sunniest and warmest place in the UK.”

Potential volunteers should contact Kevin Boorman on Hastings (01424) 451123, or by email at kboorman@hastings.gov.uk.