Kebab is king in Hastings according to Just Eat figures

Italian may be the UK’s favourite cuisine but in Hastings, takeaway lovers go kebab crazy

Hastings has fallen in love with Turkish food, as data released by Just Eat revealed residents order more kebabs than any other dish.

Kebab beat the traditional seaside treat fish and chips into fourth place. Sausage and saveloy also featured in the top ten.

Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online food delivery, has found that across Britain, Italian is the nation’s favourite cuisine. However, in Hastings kebabs are the most ordered takeaway food with one out of every five orders being for this dish.

The news follows the launch of an interactive map by Just Eat that shows how takeaway habits across the South Eastern region compare to the rest of the UK: www.just-eat.co.uk/campaigns/top-popular-dishes/.

To get a shortcut to some of Hastings’s highest rated restaurants on Just Eat, look out for the Local Legend badge on Just Eat, which is awarded to top restaurants based on several factors, including a loyal customer base who reorder time and time again, meaning they’re loved locally, and come highly recommended.

Graham Corfield UK MD of Just Eat says: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

“Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1500% across the UK. We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food.

“With 30,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we’re pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”

The top takeaway dishes people of Hastings order on Just Eat are:

1: Kebab

2; Chicken Kebab

3: Cheeseburger

4: Fish & Chips

5: Sausages

6: Chicken Strips

7: Chicken Burger

8: Chicken Korma

9: Saveloy

10: Pizza Margherita

