Join the Hastings Memory Walk to help win battle against dementia

Take part in the Hastings Memory Walk this month to support Alzheimer’s Society and help beat dementia.

People are being urged to unite against dementia by signing up for a Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk in Alexandra Park on Saturday September 29.

Hastings woman Jay Kramer has seen her life transformed by a relative having dementia, which has motivated her to make a positive difference. Jay is asking for the local community to rally behind the cause by joining the walk or donating on her JustGiving page.

Walkers will meet at the bandstand in Alexandra Park from 10.30am.

This is the third memory walk in Hastings, which has been organised in memory of Jay’s mother Olwen, who died two years ago after living with dementia for eight years.

Jay said: “Many of us have been affected by dementia through parents, grandparents, partners and friends.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible for the Alzheimer’s Society which provides so much support and is undertaking research into this disease.

“We are so pleased that the Deputy Mayor of Hastings will be joining us this year and supporting the cause. All are very welcome. We are planning to be a bit noisier this year, so please bring whistles, percussion instruments and dress up if you feel like it!”

Amber Woodward, Community Fundraiser for Kent and East Sussex, said: “Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

“We are calling on family, friends – and furry four-legged supporters – to unite against dementia this September. Dementia devastates lives but together we can make a real difference. Walk with us at Memory Walk and help beat dementia. Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

To donate to Jay’s JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jay-kramer3

To help in the East Sussex and Kent area, whether through fundraising or by becoming a volunteer, please contact Amber Woodward on amber.woodward@alzheimers.org.uk or go to www.alzheimers.org.uk to find out more.