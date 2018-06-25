Join hospice family event at Seaside Zumbathon

St Michael’s Hospice has announced the return of the Seaside Zumbathon Party, which will take place at Hastings Beer and Music Festival on Saturday, July 7. 9-11am.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Zumba is such a fun way to keep fit and has become popular with all ages across the globe. So why not join the party and come and take part in a Zumba event like no other? The event is perfect for families, groups of friends and colleagues, and there is always a friendly, supportive, fun atmosphere to boot!

“We thank Becky from Funk Fusion Fitness for her continued support of this event, and the organisers of Hastings Beer and Music Festival for providing the space to party in!”

Tickets £15 per adult, £5 per child (including a day pass to the festival). To book, visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/zumbathon