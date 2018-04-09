John presented with silver winkle for his outstanding service to club

John ‘Uckle’ Helsdown was presented with a silver winkle when Hastings Winkle Club held its AGM at the Fishermen’s Club last Sunday.

The presentation was for outstanding contribution to the Club and was prsented to John by Winkle Club President, Sir Kenneth Warren made the presentation in recognition of John’s work over many years.

The AGM saw Hastings Winkle Club marking 118 years of local charitable giving and an announcement was made that it will be donating up to £16,000 to good causes this year.

A small sub committee will be meeting soon to decide on the beneficiaries with a ‘Donations Evening’ planned for next month.

Vice Chairman, Richard Stevens said: “As an Old Town Club with simple aims and objectives, we are pleased once again to be able to support a wide range of local organisations by way of a small donation.

“Everyone was also extremely pleased to see John Helsdown receive a Silver Winkle, since he continues to work tirelessly for our historic Hastings Winkle Club.”

It was also with some sadness, at the meeting, that Richard Read decided to step down as Chairman after 20 years in that position.

Richard joined the club in 1971 and has served on the committee since 1973.

The Winkle Club is an internationally famous charitable organisation formed, in 1900, by Hastings fishermen to help the less fortunate families of Hastings Old Town.

Fore more information visit www.winkleclub.org.

